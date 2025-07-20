Controversy Surrounds Rohit Pawar's Police Station Outburst

NCP (SP) MLA Rohit Pawar landed in controversy after being booked for obstruction of duty following a dispute with a police sub-inspector. The altercation occurred at Azad Maidan police station as Pawar attempted to meet a party worker injured in a political clash.

A video showing Pawar, who is related to NCP (SP) chief Sharad Pawar, verbally confronting the officer, has gone viral, drawing criticism. The confrontation arose after tensions between NCP (SP) and BJP supporters at the Maharashtra Vidhan Bhavan.

Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar expressed concern over the incident, pointing out that such actions by a few can tarnish the image of all public officials. He urged adherence to the principles of law as espoused by Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar.

(With inputs from agencies.)