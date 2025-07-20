Bandi Sanjay Kumar Urges Return to Old City Amidst Festival Celebrations
Union Minister Bandi Sanjay Kumar encourages residents who left Hyderabad's Old City amid terror fears to return home. During the Bonalu festival, he assures BJP's support and criticizes rival parties for neglecting Hindu interests. Kumar promotes Hindu vote consolidation and pledges resources for temple upkeep.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 20-07-2025 20:55 IST | Created: 20-07-2025 20:55 IST
- Country:
- India
Union Minister of State for Home, Bandi Sanjay Kumar, urged residents who previously vacated Hyderabad's Old City due to terror threats to return to their homes, ensuring the BJP's support.
Speaking at the Bonalu festival at Lal Darwaja, Kumar critiqued other political entities for overlooking the Hindu community, advocating for their alignment as a significant voting bloc.
He vowed to allocate funds for temple maintenance when BJP comes to power and emphasized the need for residents to decide electoral power for a better future.
(With inputs from agencies.)
