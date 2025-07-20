Bandi Sanjay Kumar Urges Return to Old City Amidst Festival Celebrations

Union Minister of State for Home, Bandi Sanjay Kumar, urged residents who previously vacated Hyderabad's Old City due to terror threats to return to their homes, ensuring the BJP's support.

Speaking at the Bonalu festival at Lal Darwaja, Kumar critiqued other political entities for overlooking the Hindu community, advocating for their alignment as a significant voting bloc.

He vowed to allocate funds for temple maintenance when BJP comes to power and emphasized the need for residents to decide electoral power for a better future.

(With inputs from agencies.)