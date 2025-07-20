Left Menu

Kushwaha Urges New Leadership in JD(U), Hints at Nishant's Role

Former Union Minister Upendra Kushwaha has urged Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar to pass on JD(U)'s leadership reins, suggesting Nishant Kumar as a new hope. Kushwaha extended birthday greetings to Nishant, raising speculation about future leadership. He emphasized Kumar's importance in governance but stressed the need for a change in party leadership.

In a significant political development, former Union Minister Upendra Kushwaha has called upon Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar to relinquish his leadership role within the JD(U) while spotlighting Nishant Kumar as a potential successor.

Kushwaha marked Nishant's birthday with public greetings via social media, expressing hope for the young leader's role in revitalizing the party. Despite his respectful request for Kumar to step aside, he underscored the chief minister's vital role in governing Bihar.

Drawing from his extensive experience within the JD(U), Kushwaha emphasized the urgency of a leadership shift, warning of possible negative repercussions for the party if delayed. His comments have ignited discussions within political circles regarding succession and the future leadership landscape of the JD(U).

