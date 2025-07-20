Illegal Betting Racket: AAP Councillor Among Those Arrested in Delhi

The Delhi Police arrested seven individuals, including an Aam Aadmi Party councillor, as part of a crackdown on an illegal betting racket operating in Swaroop Nagar, outer north Delhi. This development was confirmed by an official on Sunday.

The police, acting on a reliable tip-off, raided the location and charged the accused under Sections 3 and 4 of the Public Gambling Act, 1867. Joginder Singh, popularly known as Bunty, a sitting municipal councillor with the AAP, was among those held.

The arrest sets the stage for a political battle between the AAP and BJP, with accusations of conspiracy and corruption being traded. While Delhi BJP President Virendra Sachdeva questioned AAP's leadership on the implications, AAP claimed the event as a smear campaign by central agencies under BJP influence.