Left Menu

Punjab's Growth Challenge: Politics and Progress

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann accused BJP leaders of hindering public projects and urged them to stop such tactics. Mann announced new developments including a rail overbridge, a sports stadium in Dhuri, a medical college in Sangrur, and new UPSC coaching centers. The state's anti-drug campaign is also yielding positive results.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dhuri | Updated: 20-07-2025 22:47 IST | Created: 20-07-2025 22:47 IST
Punjab's Growth Challenge: Politics and Progress
Bhagwant Mann
  • Country:
  • India

In a sharp rebuke to BJP leaders, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann has alleged that unnecessary political obstacles are being created to thwart development projects in the state.

Speaking at an event where he allocated Rs 3.07 crore for development in the Dhuri assembly segment, Mann revealed plans for a new rail overbridge, which the railway ministry has sanctioned, but faces opposition from senior BJP figures.

Despite these challenges, Mann announced an array of new state projects including a sports stadium in Dhuri, a medical college in Sangrur, and eight UPSC coaching centers across Punjab. Additionally, he hailed the success of the 'Yudh Nasheyan Virudh' anti-drug initiative.

TRENDING

1
Revival of Men's Champions League Twenty20 and Test Cricket Talks at ICC

Revival of Men's Champions League Twenty20 and Test Cricket Talks at ICC

 Singapore
2
Modi's Strategic Diplomacy: UK and Maldives Visits

Modi's Strategic Diplomacy: UK and Maldives Visits

 India
3
India's Booming Automobile Exports Surge 22% Amid Global Demand

India's Booming Automobile Exports Surge 22% Amid Global Demand

 India
4
Kashmir Conflict: Lone's Political Shift Sparks Controversy

Kashmir Conflict: Lone's Political Shift Sparks Controversy

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart devices, smarter defenses: A new approach to IoT cybersecurity

AI accelerates solar innovation, but at what carbon cost?

Biased AI models undercut inclusive biodiversity learning

From miscommunication to mistrust: Why human-AI relations may turn hostile

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025