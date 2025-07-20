Punjab's Growth Challenge: Politics and Progress

In a sharp rebuke to BJP leaders, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann has alleged that unnecessary political obstacles are being created to thwart development projects in the state.

Speaking at an event where he allocated Rs 3.07 crore for development in the Dhuri assembly segment, Mann revealed plans for a new rail overbridge, which the railway ministry has sanctioned, but faces opposition from senior BJP figures.

Despite these challenges, Mann announced an array of new state projects including a sports stadium in Dhuri, a medical college in Sangrur, and eight UPSC coaching centers across Punjab. Additionally, he hailed the success of the 'Yudh Nasheyan Virudh' anti-drug initiative.