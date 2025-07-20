Left Menu

Gujarat Leaders Rally Against Raj Thackeray's Remarks on Sardar Patel

Gujarat's political leaders, including Congress, AAP, and Patidar leaders, criticize Maharashtra Navnirman Sena chief Raj Thackeray for his comments on Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel and Morarji Desai. They demand a ban on Thackeray's entry to Gujarat and legal action against him for his alleged anti-Gujarati remarks.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ahmedabad | Updated: 20-07-2025 23:56 IST | Created: 20-07-2025 23:56 IST
Gujarat Leaders Rally Against Raj Thackeray's Remarks on Sardar Patel
Raj Thackeray
  • Country:
  • India

Gujarat's political landscape erupted with outrage as Congress, AAP, and Patidar leaders condemned MNS chief Raj Thackeray's recent remarks on national icons Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel and Morarji Desai.

During a Thane rally, Thackeray criticized Gujarat's response to migrant issues, prompting demands for his entry ban and an FIR.

Local leaders, including AAP's Isudan Gadhvi and Patidar's Manoj Panara, are urging legal action against Thackeray, accusing him of disrespecting Gujarati pride and national unity icons.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Congress Backs Impeachment of Judge Amid Support from INDIA Bloc

Congress Backs Impeachment of Judge Amid Support from INDIA Bloc

 India
2
Revival of Men's Champions League Twenty20 and Test Cricket Talks at ICC

Revival of Men's Champions League Twenty20 and Test Cricket Talks at ICC

 Singapore
3
Modi's Strategic Diplomacy: UK and Maldives Visits

Modi's Strategic Diplomacy: UK and Maldives Visits

 India
4
India's Booming Automobile Exports Surge 22% Amid Global Demand

India's Booming Automobile Exports Surge 22% Amid Global Demand

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart devices, smarter defenses: A new approach to IoT cybersecurity

AI accelerates solar innovation, but at what carbon cost?

Biased AI models undercut inclusive biodiversity learning

From miscommunication to mistrust: Why human-AI relations may turn hostile

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025