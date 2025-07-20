Gujarat Leaders Rally Against Raj Thackeray's Remarks on Sardar Patel
Gujarat's political leaders, including Congress, AAP, and Patidar leaders, criticize Maharashtra Navnirman Sena chief Raj Thackeray for his comments on Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel and Morarji Desai. They demand a ban on Thackeray's entry to Gujarat and legal action against him for his alleged anti-Gujarati remarks.
Gujarat's political landscape erupted with outrage as Congress, AAP, and Patidar leaders condemned MNS chief Raj Thackeray's recent remarks on national icons Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel and Morarji Desai.
During a Thane rally, Thackeray criticized Gujarat's response to migrant issues, prompting demands for his entry ban and an FIR.
Local leaders, including AAP's Isudan Gadhvi and Patidar's Manoj Panara, are urging legal action against Thackeray, accusing him of disrespecting Gujarati pride and national unity icons.
