TMC's Banerjee Blasts BJP's 'Anti-Bengal' Stance at Rally

TMC leader Abhishek Banerjee criticized the BJP for allegedly targeting Bengalis, branding it an 'Anti-Bengal' party. At a rally, he vowed that after the 2026 elections, the BJP would face electoral defeat in Bengal. He also challenged the BJP's approach to the Bengali language in Parliament.

At a recent rally, TMC leader Abhishek Banerjee fiercely criticized the BJP, accusing it of being an 'Anti-Bengal' party that aims to send Bengalis to detention camps. His comments come amid heightened political tensions in the region.

Banerjee, the TMC national general secretary, made bold claims that after the 2026 Bengal Assembly polls, the BJP would face a strong electoral defeat and be ousted from the state. He emphasized the TMC's resolve to challenge BJP's policies against the Bengali-speaking community.

Highlighting linguistic discrimination, Banerjee called out the BJP's inaction against Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma's alleged anti-Bengali rhetoric. Banerjee asserted that TMC MPs might speak in Bengali in Parliament, daring the BJP to silence them.

