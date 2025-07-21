Left Menu

Monsoon Session Turbulence: Lok Sabha Stalemate over Operation Sindoor

The Lok Sabha's proceedings were repeatedly adjourned as opposition members demanded discussions on Operation Sindoor among other topics. Despite assurances from Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju, opposition protests persisted, causing disruptions on the first day of the Monsoon session.

  • India

The Lok Sabha session on Monday was marred by repeated adjournments as opposition parties demanded discussions on Operation Sindoor and other pressing issues. Despite Defence Minister Rajnath Singh's assurance of the government's readiness to engage in dialogue, protests continued, halting parliamentary proceedings.

As the first day of the Monsoon session commenced at 2 pm, calls from the Chair for legislative cooperation went unheeded, leading to further disruption. Sandhya Ray adjourned the House proceedings until 4 pm amid relentless sloganeering from opposition benches.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju called on opposition members to present their discussion requests at the Business Advisory Committee meeting, highlighting the government's willingness to address all concerns, as Lok Sabha leaders urged for parliamentary decorum.

