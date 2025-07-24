Left Menu

BJP Dismisses No-Confidence Motion Threat in Odisha

Odisha's Revenue Minister Suresh Pujari dismissed the threat of a no-confidence motion from the opposition. Congress has urged the BJD to support the motion against the BJP government over women's safety issues. Despite opposition plans, the BJP feels secure due to its comfortable majority in the Assembly.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 24-07-2025 14:56 IST | Created: 24-07-2025 14:56 IST
In Odisha, Revenue and Disaster Management Minister Suresh Pujari has dismissed the threat of a no-confidence motion against the BJP-led state government as mere talk. This comes in response to Congress calls for the BJD to initiate the motion, citing rising crimes against women as the main reason.

Pujari expressed confidence that any such motion would backfire on the opposition, leaving the ruling party intact. He pointed out the past governance failures of the opposition in ensuring women's safety. Meanwhile, BJD statements indicate that the final decision will rest with party president Naveen Patnaik.

Despite the potential symbolic nature of the no-confidence motion, given the BJP's solid majority, political observers suggest it could still place significant pressure on the state government. The Odisha Assembly, with a total of 147 members, sees the BJP comfortably holding the majority with 81 seats.

(With inputs from agencies.)

