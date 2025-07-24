BJP Dismisses No-Confidence Motion Threat in Odisha

In Odisha, Revenue and Disaster Management Minister Suresh Pujari has dismissed the threat of a no-confidence motion against the BJP-led state government as mere talk. This comes in response to Congress calls for the BJD to initiate the motion, citing rising crimes against women as the main reason.

Pujari expressed confidence that any such motion would backfire on the opposition, leaving the ruling party intact. He pointed out the past governance failures of the opposition in ensuring women's safety. Meanwhile, BJD statements indicate that the final decision will rest with party president Naveen Patnaik.

Despite the potential symbolic nature of the no-confidence motion, given the BJP's solid majority, political observers suggest it could still place significant pressure on the state government. The Odisha Assembly, with a total of 147 members, sees the BJP comfortably holding the majority with 81 seats.

