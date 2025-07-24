Left Menu

Bihar Poll Boycott Looms: Opposition Cries Foul Over Voter Roll Revision

Tejashwi Yadav, Bihar's opposition leader, threatens election boycott over voter roll revision. The controversy surrounds the Election Commission's requirement of birth certificates, sparking calls for Supreme Court intervention. Opposition claims manipulation, while Minister Ramdas Athawale sees boycotts as an admission of defeat.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-07-2025 15:08 IST | Created: 24-07-2025 15:08 IST
Bihar Poll Boycott Looms: Opposition Cries Foul Over Voter Roll Revision
Union Minister Ramdas Athawale. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Amid rising political tension in Bihar, Leader of Opposition Tejashwi Yadav has threatened to boycott the forthcoming state elections over the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of voter rolls. The move comes as the Election Commission's mandate for birth certificates sparked uproar among opposition parties.

Union Minister Ramdas Athawale, speaking to ANI, suggested that the opposition's boycott threat signals an acknowledgment of anticipated defeat. He maintained that the birth certificate rule is uniformly applicable, dismissing claims of voter harassment. The Supreme Court is set to weigh in on the legal challenges posed by the opposition.

Yadav accused the central government of voter roll manipulation, labeling the process as a tactic to secure electoral advantage. The opposition has staged protests and repeatedly called for parliamentary discussions on the matter. As the monsoon session unfolds, Bihar's political landscape remains charged with allegations and strategic maneuvering.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragic Electroshock Incident Jolts Kanwariya Procession in Rajasthan

Tragic Electroshock Incident Jolts Kanwariya Procession in Rajasthan

 India
2
Ministry of Steel to Hold Open House on SIMS, QCOs & NOCs for Steel Imports

Ministry of Steel to Hold Open House on SIMS, QCOs & NOCs for Steel Imports

 India
3
Harmanpreet Kaur's Heroics Propel India Women to ODI Series Victory

Harmanpreet Kaur's Heroics Propel India Women to ODI Series Victory

 Global
4
EU's Stance on Trade Reciprocity with China

EU's Stance on Trade Reciprocity with China

 China

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI in policymaking: When and how governments should use algorithmic insight

False Certainty? AI chatbots act confident even when clueless

From tweets to trends: How LLMs are shaping public health intelligence from digital traces

Digital propaganda threatens cognitive freedom in today's hyperconnected world

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025