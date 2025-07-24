Bihar Poll Boycott Looms: Opposition Cries Foul Over Voter Roll Revision

Amid rising political tension in Bihar, Leader of Opposition Tejashwi Yadav has threatened to boycott the forthcoming state elections over the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of voter rolls. The move comes as the Election Commission's mandate for birth certificates sparked uproar among opposition parties.

Union Minister Ramdas Athawale, speaking to ANI, suggested that the opposition's boycott threat signals an acknowledgment of anticipated defeat. He maintained that the birth certificate rule is uniformly applicable, dismissing claims of voter harassment. The Supreme Court is set to weigh in on the legal challenges posed by the opposition.

Yadav accused the central government of voter roll manipulation, labeling the process as a tactic to secure electoral advantage. The opposition has staged protests and repeatedly called for parliamentary discussions on the matter. As the monsoon session unfolds, Bihar's political landscape remains charged with allegations and strategic maneuvering.

