Left Menu

BJP Mocks Opposition's 'Loktantra' Spelling Blunder in Protest

The BJP criticized the opposition for misspelling 'loktantra' during a protest at Parliament, where they rallied against the Election Commission's Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls in Bihar. BJP leaders used the gaffe to question the opposition's knowledge of democracy, while opposition MPs, including Sonia Gandhi, demanded democratic process transparency.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 24-07-2025 15:24 IST | Created: 24-07-2025 15:24 IST
BJP Mocks Opposition's 'Loktantra' Spelling Blunder in Protest
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The BJP on Thursday targeted opposition parties after a banner at a protest on Parliament grounds had a spelling error in the Hindi word for 'democracy', 'loktantra'. The BJP mocked the opposition, questioning their understanding of democracy, especially given their critique of the electoral roll revision.

Several MPs from the opposition INDIA bloc, including major figures such as Sonia Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, protested against what they view as a biased Special Intensive Revision of the electoral rolls by the Election Commission in Bihar.

The spelling issue on the protest banner — reading 'loktantar' instead of 'loktantra' — was highlighted by BJP leaders Amit Malviya and Shehzad Poonawalla. Malviya posted the blunder on X, while Poonawalla criticized the opposition, accusing them of caring more about familial control and emergency rule than democracy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragic Electroshock Incident Jolts Kanwariya Procession in Rajasthan

Tragic Electroshock Incident Jolts Kanwariya Procession in Rajasthan

 India
2
Ministry of Steel to Hold Open House on SIMS, QCOs & NOCs for Steel Imports

Ministry of Steel to Hold Open House on SIMS, QCOs & NOCs for Steel Imports

 India
3
Harmanpreet Kaur's Heroics Propel India Women to ODI Series Victory

Harmanpreet Kaur's Heroics Propel India Women to ODI Series Victory

 Global
4
EU's Stance on Trade Reciprocity with China

EU's Stance on Trade Reciprocity with China

 China

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI in policymaking: When and how governments should use algorithmic insight

False Certainty? AI chatbots act confident even when clueless

From tweets to trends: How LLMs are shaping public health intelligence from digital traces

Digital propaganda threatens cognitive freedom in today's hyperconnected world

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025