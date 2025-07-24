BJP Mocks Opposition's 'Loktantra' Spelling Blunder in Protest
The BJP criticized the opposition for misspelling 'loktantra' during a protest at Parliament, where they rallied against the Election Commission's Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls in Bihar. BJP leaders used the gaffe to question the opposition's knowledge of democracy, while opposition MPs, including Sonia Gandhi, demanded democratic process transparency.
The BJP on Thursday targeted opposition parties after a banner at a protest on Parliament grounds had a spelling error in the Hindi word for 'democracy', 'loktantra'. The BJP mocked the opposition, questioning their understanding of democracy, especially given their critique of the electoral roll revision.
Several MPs from the opposition INDIA bloc, including major figures such as Sonia Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, protested against what they view as a biased Special Intensive Revision of the electoral rolls by the Election Commission in Bihar.
The spelling issue on the protest banner — reading 'loktantar' instead of 'loktantra' — was highlighted by BJP leaders Amit Malviya and Shehzad Poonawalla. Malviya posted the blunder on X, while Poonawalla criticized the opposition, accusing them of caring more about familial control and emergency rule than democracy.
