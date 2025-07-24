Rajya Sabha Bids Farewell to Six Tamil Nadu MPs

The Rajya Sabha bid adieu to six distinguished members from Tamil Nadu this Thursday. The departing MPs, whose terms have concluded, were commended for their commendable contributions to strengthening democratic traditions and enriching public discourse in the House.

P Wilson of the DMK, who is among the group of retiring MPs, has been successfully re-elected to continue serving in the Rajya Sabha. Other members, including M Mohamed Abdulla, N Chandrasegharan, Anbumani Ramadoss, M Shanmugam, and Vaiko, received accolades for their devoted public service.

Notable figures such as Deputy Chairman Harivansh and BJP President J P Nadda lauded their efforts across various sectors, noting their significant input on policy, legal, and social issues. The departing MPs, including Vaiko, spoke of their memorable experiences, expressing gratitude towards their political parties and peers.

