Kejriwal Claims BJP's Arrest of AAP MLA Exposes Corruption Hideout

In a sharp critique against the Gujarat government, Arvind Kejriwal, convenor of the Aam Aadmi Party, accused the state of politically motivated actions following the arrest of AAP MLA Chaitar Vasava. Kejriwal alleged that Vasava was detained to stifle his efforts in unveiling corruption within the MGNREGA framework.

Vasava, serving as the MLA from Dediapada, Gujarat, was apprehended on charges including attempted murder claimed to have occurred during an altercation with a taluka panchayat official. However, his bail plea was dismissed by the sessions court, igniting debates on the fairness and intent of this judicial stance.

Kejriwal further claimed that such tactics mirror past instances where AAP leaders, including himself, faced imprisonment under dubious circumstances. With local elections on the horizon, Kejriwal urged voters in Gujarat to support AAP candidates as the viable alternative, vowing to challenge both BJP and Congress in the political arena.

