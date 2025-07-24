Zelenskiy Moves to Fortify Ukraine's Anti-Corruption Framework
President Zelenskiy announced a draft bill to enhance Ukraine’s anti-corruption agencies' independence. The bill, praised for its balance, counters earlier legislation criticized by Western allies. It will be presented to parliament aiming to bolster law enforcement and address global critiques.
In a push to reinforce Ukraine's anti-corruption framework, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy revealed a newly approved draft bill on Thursday. The legislative proposal aims to strengthen law enforcement and ensure the independence of anti-corruption agencies.
Announcing the bill on social media platform X, Zelenskiy highlighted its balanced nature, countering recent legislation that had limited these agencies' independence. This previous legislation had been met with sharp criticism from Ukraine's Western allies.
The bill is slated to be submitted to parliament later in the day, marking a significant move to address international concerns and fortify the country's fight against corruption.
