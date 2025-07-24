Left Menu

Political Turmoil: JD(U) MP Faces Show-Cause Notice

JD(U) has issued a show-cause notice to MP Giridhari Yadav for criticising the revision of electoral rolls in Bihar, accusing him of embarrassing the party. Yadav maintains his stance, citing feedback from constituents. The party supports the Election Commission, disputing opposition claims of rigged electoral processes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 24-07-2025 17:37 IST | Created: 24-07-2025 17:37 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Janata Dal (United) party has taken a strong step against its own MP, Giridhari Yadav, issuing a show-cause notice following his critical remarks on the revision of electoral rolls in Bihar. The party claims Yadav's comments have caused embarrassment and lent unintended support to opposition allegations.

General Secretary Afaque Ahmad Khan has demanded a response from Yadav within 15 days, warning of disciplinary action. Yadav remains firm on his position, emphasizing his role as a representative echoing constituents' concerns. He stated this is not a case of party discipline but rather, an issue concerning the Election Commission's process.

JD(U), an ally of the BJP, stands by the ongoing revision, deeming opposition protests as politically motivated. The party has supported the Election Commission and the use of EVMs in elections, arguing that negative opposition campaigns aim to undermine public confidence in constitutional mechanisms.

(With inputs from agencies.)

