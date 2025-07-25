Left Menu

Operation Sindoor: Government Denies International Pressure Allegations

The Central government dismisses claims of international pressure in launching Operation Sindoor, which was a response to a terror attack in Pahalgam. The operation aimed to dismantle terrorist infrastructure. Opposition demands discussions in Parliament have disrupted sessions since the Monsoon Session began.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-07-2025 12:34 IST | Created: 25-07-2025 12:34 IST
Operation Sindoor: Government Denies International Pressure Allegations
Representative Image (Photo/X @adgpi) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Central government has denied allegations that Operation Sindoor was announced due to international pressure. In response to a query from Samajwadi Party MP Ramji Lal Suman, Union Minister of State for External Affairs, Kirti Vardhan Singh, clarified that the operation was launched in response to a barbaric cross-border terror attack in Pahalgam.

The operation specifically targeted dismantling terrorist infrastructure and neutralizing terrorists. Singh emphasized the operation's purpose against Pakistan-sponsored terrorists, reaffirming its objective of tackling potential terrorist threats across the border.

Despite Pakistan's retaliatory actions, which included targeting Indian civilian areas and military facilities, the Indian armed forces delivered a strong and decisive response, significantly affecting the Pakistani military. The Monsoon Session of Parliament has faced disruptions as the Opposition INDIA bloc demands discussions on national issues like Operation Sindoor and the Pahalgam attack.

TRENDING

1
Accidental Gunshot: J&K Head Constable Injured

Accidental Gunshot: J&K Head Constable Injured

 India
2
EU's Stance on Trade Reciprocity with China

EU's Stance on Trade Reciprocity with China

 China
3
Thailand's army says armed clashes with Cambodia have killed at least nine civilians and injured 14 others, reports AP.

Thailand's army says armed clashes with Cambodia have killed at least nine c...

 Global
4
Report Challenges Accusations Against Hamas in Aid Theft Scandal

Report Challenges Accusations Against Hamas in Aid Theft Scandal

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Hospitals turn to AI chatbots for patient messages: Empathetic, efficient but potentially dangerous

Biogas breakthrough could transform global waste into fuel goldmine

De-globalisation and supply chain efficiency crucial to value chain resilience

Digital finance fuels high-quality growth, if infrastructure is in place

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025