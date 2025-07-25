Operation Sindoor: Government Denies International Pressure Allegations

The Central government has denied allegations that Operation Sindoor was announced due to international pressure. In response to a query from Samajwadi Party MP Ramji Lal Suman, Union Minister of State for External Affairs, Kirti Vardhan Singh, clarified that the operation was launched in response to a barbaric cross-border terror attack in Pahalgam.

The operation specifically targeted dismantling terrorist infrastructure and neutralizing terrorists. Singh emphasized the operation's purpose against Pakistan-sponsored terrorists, reaffirming its objective of tackling potential terrorist threats across the border.

Despite Pakistan's retaliatory actions, which included targeting Indian civilian areas and military facilities, the Indian armed forces delivered a strong and decisive response, significantly affecting the Pakistani military. The Monsoon Session of Parliament has faced disruptions as the Opposition INDIA bloc demands discussions on national issues like Operation Sindoor and the Pahalgam attack.