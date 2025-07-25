Narendra Modi: Breaking Records in Indian Political History

In a significant political milestone, Narendra Modi has surpassed Indira Gandhi to become the second longest-serving Prime Minister of India in consecutive terms. On Friday, officials announced that Modi has completed 4,078 days in office, overtaking Gandhi's unbroken stint of 4,077 days.

The record for the longest unbroken term in office continues to be held by Jawaharlal Nehru, India's first Prime Minister. Nehru led for 6,130 days, guiding his party to victory in three consecutive Lok Sabha elections, a feat matched by Modi.

Modi, the first post-Independence-born Prime Minister, is notably the longest-serving non-Congress PM. His consistent electoral success includes leadership victories in Gujarat assembly polls (2002, 2007, and 2012) and national elections (2014, 2019, and 2024).