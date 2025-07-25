Assam BJP Restructures Leadership with New Morcha Presidents

The Assam unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has appointed new leaders for eight of its morchas, including the women's and youth divisions, marking a significant organizational shift.

This decision comes six months after Lok Sabha MP Dilip Saikia took over as the state's party president, aiming to enhance grassroots efficacy.

The appointments, endorsed by BJP National President J.P. Nadda, have been greeted with optimism, as Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma extended his best wishes to the new leaders on X.

(With inputs from agencies.)