Assam BJP Restructures Leadership with New Morcha Presidents
The Assam BJP has announced new presidents for eight of its morchas, including the women and youth divisions, six months after Dilip Saikia became the state party president. This reshuffle, approved by BJP National President J.P. Nadda, aims to strengthen the party's state-level operations.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 25-07-2025 13:36 IST | Created: 25-07-2025 13:36 IST
- Country:
- India
The Assam unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has appointed new leaders for eight of its morchas, including the women's and youth divisions, marking a significant organizational shift.
This decision comes six months after Lok Sabha MP Dilip Saikia took over as the state's party president, aiming to enhance grassroots efficacy.
The appointments, endorsed by BJP National President J.P. Nadda, have been greeted with optimism, as Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma extended his best wishes to the new leaders on X.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Trump Taps Duffy for Temporary NASA Leadership
Hyderabad Cricket Leadership Arrested in Major Embezzlement Scandal
EU Leadership Vote: A Test of Confidence and Allegiance
Leadership, Innovation Shine at Indian Brand and Leadership Conclave 2025
Siddaramaiah Dismisses Leadership Change Speculation in Karnataka