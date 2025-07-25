Left Menu

Assam BJP Restructures Leadership with New Morcha Presidents

The Assam BJP has announced new presidents for eight of its morchas, including the women and youth divisions, six months after Dilip Saikia became the state party president. This reshuffle, approved by BJP National President J.P. Nadda, aims to strengthen the party's state-level operations.

The Assam unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has appointed new leaders for eight of its morchas, including the women's and youth divisions, marking a significant organizational shift.

This decision comes six months after Lok Sabha MP Dilip Saikia took over as the state's party president, aiming to enhance grassroots efficacy.

The appointments, endorsed by BJP National President J.P. Nadda, have been greeted with optimism, as Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma extended his best wishes to the new leaders on X.

