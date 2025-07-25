Trump's Strategic Scotland Visit Amid Political Turmoil

U.S. President Donald Trump finds himself in the spotlight as he embarks on a critical visit to Scotland, blending leisure with politics amid significant domestic challenges. Questions about his relationship with disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein continue to loom large, intensifying scrutiny.

The visit features a mix of private and official engagements, including a meeting with British Prime Minister Keir Starmer. Central to their discussions is the refinement of the U.S.-U.K. trade deal, with attention on geopolitical issues such as Russia's actions in Ukraine.

The trip also seeks to divert attention from Trump's internal political crises, particularly those relating to the Epstein case. With protests expected in Scotland, the visit underscores Trump's complex international and domestic political landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)