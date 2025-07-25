BJP Raises Alarms Over Electoral Roll Revision in West Bengal and Bihar

In a striking statement, West Bengal Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) President Samik Bhattacharya warned that a failure to implement the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls could lead to severe consequences for the state, claiming it might turn into what he described as 'West Bangladesh.' Bhattacharya highlighted concerns over alleged demographic changes and deteriorating law and order, citing alarming conditions in the state.

The BJP leader's remarks coincide with a political upheaval concerning the SIR in Bihar, where the opposition INDIA bloc has charged it as a deliberate attempt to erase a considerable segment of voters. This heightened political environment has led Congress MPs, including notable figures like Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi, to lead protests and demand discussions in India's Parliament during its monsoon session.

Amid growing tensions, both houses of Parliament have faced multiple adjournments due to opposition members raising slogans and carrying out protests. Demonstrators rallied at Parliament's Makar Dwar, accusing the Election Commission's SIR process of being an 'attack on democracy.' The issue continues to ignite debates, fueling political dissent and demanding national attention.

(With inputs from agencies.)