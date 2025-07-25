BJP Begins Strategic Scouting for Next Vice President Amid Dhankhar's Departure
The BJP-led alliance is preparing to select a new vice presidential candidate as the Election Commission initiates the election process. With a majority in the electoral college, the NDA is favored to choose the successor to Jagdeep Dhankhar, who resigned unexpectedly. Potential candidates include individuals from within the BJP, with a preference for organizational loyalty.
- Country:
- India
The Election Commission has formally initiated the process of electing the next vice president, appointing a returning officer to oversee the election. The BJP-led alliance is now consulting for its candidate, asserting its dominance in an electoral college where it holds a commanding majority.
With Jagdeep Dhankhar's unexpected resignation, the ruling National Democratic Alliance is the clear favorite to fill the position. Speculation suggests the BJP may choose a candidate who embodies organizational loyalty and ideological affinity. Names like Harivansh from JD(U) are under discussion due to their trusted rapport with the government.
The vice president serves as the ex-officio Chairman of the Rajya Sabha, a role essential to steering the legislative agenda. With upcoming assembly polls influencing the political landscape, strategic considerations are crucial for the BJP's decision-making process.
(With inputs from agencies.)
