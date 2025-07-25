Left Menu

Bihar Politics Heat Up Amidst Security Concerns and Allegations

Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Kumar Sinha refutes RJD's Rabri Devi's claims about threats to Tejashwi Yadav, ensuring security measures are in place. Sinha criticizes RJD for instilling fear ahead of anticipated Bihar Assembly elections. Rabri Devi alleges BJP-JD(U) conspiracy and charges against Deputy CM Samrat Choudhary.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-07-2025 15:06 IST | Created: 25-07-2025 15:06 IST
Bihar Deputy CM Vijay Kumar Sinha (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Kumar Sinha has dismissed concerns raised by Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Rabri Devi regarding an alleged attack on Tejashwi Yadav, asserting that adequate security is in place. Sinha accused the RJD of spreading fear and maintaining a 'jungle raaj' mentality.

In response to Rabri Devi's claims, Sinha stated, "Those worried about their safety, despite having full security, should make it formal. They enjoy the privileges of former CM family members, yet they fear. The entire Bihar is wary of RJD's hooliganism." He dismissed Rabri Devi's accusations against Deputy CM Samrat Choudhary, urging not to tarnish the state's image.

Rabri Devi, addressing media outside the Assembly during a demonstration, alleged a BJP-JD(U) plot to assassinate Tejashwi Yadav and accused Samrat Choudhary of past misconduct. With Bihar elections on the horizon, the political temperature keeps rising. Meanwhile, NDA aims to retain power, while the INDIA bloc seeks leadership change.

(With inputs from agencies.)

