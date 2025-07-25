Bihar Politics Heat Up Amidst Security Concerns and Allegations

Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Kumar Sinha has dismissed concerns raised by Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Rabri Devi regarding an alleged attack on Tejashwi Yadav, asserting that adequate security is in place. Sinha accused the RJD of spreading fear and maintaining a 'jungle raaj' mentality.

In response to Rabri Devi's claims, Sinha stated, "Those worried about their safety, despite having full security, should make it formal. They enjoy the privileges of former CM family members, yet they fear. The entire Bihar is wary of RJD's hooliganism." He dismissed Rabri Devi's accusations against Deputy CM Samrat Choudhary, urging not to tarnish the state's image.

Rabri Devi, addressing media outside the Assembly during a demonstration, alleged a BJP-JD(U) plot to assassinate Tejashwi Yadav and accused Samrat Choudhary of past misconduct. With Bihar elections on the horizon, the political temperature keeps rising. Meanwhile, NDA aims to retain power, while the INDIA bloc seeks leadership change.

(With inputs from agencies.)