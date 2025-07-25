Kharge Challenges Modi: A Call for OBC Unity and Social Justice

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge has launched a scathing critique of the Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, accusing him of failing to address the needs of India's Other Backward Classes (OBCs) and promoting a divisive political environment.

Speaking at a 'Bhagidari Nyay Sammelan' for OBC communities in the capital, Kharge called for unity among marginalized groups, emphasizing that the last 11 years under Modi's leadership have seen little progress for backward classes, Scheduled Tribes, and women. He urged Congress-led state governments to roll out new welfare schemes targeting these communities.

Kharge's comments also touched on socio-political issues, including the necessity of socio-economic surveys and caste enumeration in the Census, arguing that such steps are crucial for fair representation. He criticized Modi's silence on international diplomatic issues and criticized the BJP's treatment of its senior leaders.

(With inputs from agencies.)