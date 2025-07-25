TMC Demands Parliamentary Debate on Voter Roll Revision
Trinamool Congress MP Derek O'Brien emphasizes the urgent need to discuss the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise in Parliament. He accuses the government of avoiding debate on the issue, which risks disenfranchising voters. The TMC is coordinating with opposition parties to challenge perceived electoral manipulation.
- Country:
- India
Trinamool Congress (TMC) Rajya Sabha MP Derek O'Brien declared that discussing the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise in Parliament is top of the party's agenda. Both houses have stalled, facing multiple adjournments over the issue since the Monsoon session began.
O'Brien accused the government of dodging a debate on the revision of electoral rolls, affecting Bihar and set to expand to other states, including West Bengal. The TMC is engaging with like-minded parties and may organize a 'gherao' of the Election Commission, a strategy to ensure the voice of genuine voters is not suppressed.
O'Brien criticized the Election Commission for operating as a 'BJP branch office,' arguing that the SIR exercise, requiring proof of citizenship, could disenfranchise many voters. The opposition demands a parliamentary discussion, expressing readiness to protest outside Parliament if needed.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
SC commences hearing on pleas challenging EC's decision to undertake special intensive revision of electoral rolls in poll-bound Bihar.
With passage of time, electoral rolls need to be revised to look into inclusion or exclusion of voter names: ECI to SC.
Supreme Court Debates Overhaul of Bihar's Electoral Rolls
If you are to check citizenship under SIR of electoral rolls in Bihar, then you should have acted early; it is a bit late: SC to EC.
SC asks EC to respond to three issues raised -- whether it has power to revise electoral rolls, procedure adopted and timing.