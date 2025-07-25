TMC Demands Parliamentary Debate on Voter Roll Revision

Trinamool Congress (TMC) Rajya Sabha MP Derek O'Brien declared that discussing the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise in Parliament is top of the party's agenda. Both houses have stalled, facing multiple adjournments over the issue since the Monsoon session began.

O'Brien accused the government of dodging a debate on the revision of electoral rolls, affecting Bihar and set to expand to other states, including West Bengal. The TMC is engaging with like-minded parties and may organize a 'gherao' of the Election Commission, a strategy to ensure the voice of genuine voters is not suppressed.

O'Brien criticized the Election Commission for operating as a 'BJP branch office,' arguing that the SIR exercise, requiring proof of citizenship, could disenfranchise many voters. The opposition demands a parliamentary discussion, expressing readiness to protest outside Parliament if needed.

