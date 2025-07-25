Left Menu

Complex Path to Putin-Zelenskiy Peace Summit

A proposed peace summit between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy is viewed as a concluding step in finalizing a peace agreement. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov suggests the meeting is unlikely by August's end. Meanwhile, Putin and Zelenskiy have initiated dialogue regarding meeting possibilities, indicating tentative progress.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-07-2025 16:40 IST | Created: 25-07-2025 16:40 IST
The Kremlin announced on Friday that a potential summit between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy is considered the final step in formalizing a peace agreement.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov emphasized the unlikelihood of such a meeting occurring by August, as Ukraine suggested. 'A summit meeting should mark the conclusion of a settlement,' he stated, stressing the intricate processes required beforehand.

Ukrainian officials see the summit as crucial for advancing the stalled negotiations, previously occurring in brief sessions in Turkey. Zelenskiy noted Russia's recent engagement in discussions as a sign of progress, while Peskov described the negotiations as a complex challenge due to conflicting positions.

