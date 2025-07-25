Clash in Maharashtra: Chhava Sanghatna Demands Minister's Ouster

Amid rising political tensions, activists from Chhava Sanghatna met Maharashtra's Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, demanding decisive action against state Agriculture Minister Manikrao Kokate. The activists, who were assaulted by NCP workers, pressed for Kokate's ouster following a controversial video.

The video purportedly shows Kokate engaging in a game of rummy during the monsoon legislative session, sparking public outrage. The clash erupted when Chhava Sanghatna members confronted NCP leader Sunil Tatkare. The activists received assurance from Pawar of swift action against those responsible for the attack.

Pawar expressed his commitment to addressing the issue, instructing the Latur police superintendent to act against the assaulters. He also promised a decision regarding Kokate's ministerial position by Tuesday. Failure to act, the activists warned, would lead to further protests.

(With inputs from agencies.)