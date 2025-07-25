Tragedy on the Frontline: Armyman Killed in Poonch Landmine Blast
A landmine blast along the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district resulted in the death of an Agniveer jawan and injuries to two others. The injured were moved to a military hospital and are in stable condition. Tributes were paid to the fallen soldier.
An armyman was killed and two others were injured in a landmine blast along the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district on Friday, according to official reports.
The incident occurred during area domination patrolling in the Krishna Ghati area, where an Agniveer jawan lost his life and two others, including a Junior Commissioned Officer, were injured. They have been transported to a military hospital and are stable, officials reported.
The General Officer Commanding (GOC) of White Knight Corps and other ranks paid tribute to Agniveer Lalit Kumar of the 7 JAT Regiment. 'We stand with the bereaved family in this hour of grief,' stated the White Knight Corps on social media platform X.
(With inputs from agencies.)
