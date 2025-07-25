Rahul Gandhi Critiques Modi: 'All Show, No Substance'
Rahul Gandhi criticized Prime Minister Narendra Modi, describing him as 'all show and no substance.' Addressing an OBC event at Talkatora Stadium, Gandhi claimed media has inflated Modi's image and urged OBC youth to realize their strength to transform the political landscape.
In a critical address at the Talkatora Stadium, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi launched a fierce attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, labeling him as being 'all show and no substance.'
Speaking at the 'Bhagidari Nyay Sammelan' for OBCs, Gandhi argued that the media has exaggerated Modi's image, creating an inflated perception of his capabilities.
Gandhi also urged OBC youth to recognize and harness their inherent power, suggesting that such awareness could significantly alter the political dynamics in the country.
