Ashok Gajapathi Raju: New Governor of Goa Takes Oath

Former Union minister Ashok Gajapathi Raju is set to become the new governor of Goa, with the swearing-in ceremony scheduled for Saturday at Raj Bhavan, an official confirmed on Friday.

The event, marking the succession of Raju from his predecessor, P S Sreedharan Pillai, will commence at 11.30 am with the participation of Goa's Chief Minister Pramod Sawant and other distinguished guests, as per state government sources.

A veteran leader from the Telugu Desam Party and former civil aviation minister, Raju brings a wealth of experience from his previous ministerial roles. His predecessor, Pillai, was honored at a farewell ceremony, where he provided financial assistance to cancer patients and those on dialysis from discretionary funds, with tributes highlighting his accessibility and supportive governance.

