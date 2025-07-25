Ashok Gajapathi Raju: New Governor of Goa Takes Oath
Former Union minister Ashok Gajapathi Raju will be appointed as the new governor of Goa on Saturday. The swearing-in ceremony will witness the presence of notable dignitaries. Raju, a seasoned TDP leader, succeeds P S Sreedharan Pillai. Pillai was given a warm farewell where he offered financial aid to patients.
Former Union minister Ashok Gajapathi Raju is set to become the new governor of Goa, with the swearing-in ceremony scheduled for Saturday at Raj Bhavan, an official confirmed on Friday.
The event, marking the succession of Raju from his predecessor, P S Sreedharan Pillai, will commence at 11.30 am with the participation of Goa's Chief Minister Pramod Sawant and other distinguished guests, as per state government sources.
A veteran leader from the Telugu Desam Party and former civil aviation minister, Raju brings a wealth of experience from his previous ministerial roles. His predecessor, Pillai, was honored at a farewell ceremony, where he provided financial assistance to cancer patients and those on dialysis from discretionary funds, with tributes highlighting his accessibility and supportive governance.
