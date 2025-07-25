Left Menu

UPDATE 1-US states to get $608 million from FEMA to build migrant detention centers

The funds will be distributed by FEMA in partnership with U.S. Customs and Border Protection, according to the post. Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, a Republican, said on Friday morning that the state would apply for FEMA reimbursement to pay for its new immigrant detention center known as “Alligator Alcatraz.” DHS officials said this summer the facility will cost an estimated $450 million annually.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency is preparing to send $608 million to states to construct immigrant detention centers as part of the Trump administration's push to expand capacity to hold migrants. FEMA is starting a "detention support grant program" to cover the cost of states building temporary facilities, according to an agency announcement. States have until August 8 to apply for the funds, according to the post. The Trump administration has been encouraging states to build their own facilities to detain migrants. This program provides a way for the administration to help states pay for it. The funds will be distributed by FEMA in partnership with U.S. Customs and Border Protection, according to the post.

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, a Republican, said on Friday morning that the state would apply for FEMA reimbursement to pay for its new immigrant detention center known as "Alligator Alcatraz." DHS officials said this summer the facility will cost an estimated $450 million annually. Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem has said DHS will tap FEMA's $650-million shelter and services program to fund Florida's facility. Congress during the Biden administration directed DHS to distribute the money to state and local governments to cover the cost of sheltering migrants. Nonprofits were also eligible. The funding stream was separate from money Congress set aside for FEMA to cover disaster relief.

FEMA declined to answer a question from Reuters about whether Florida would receive money from the detention fund.

