Some ministers in Mahayuti govt switched off phones out of snooping fear, claims Rohit Pawar

NCP SP MLA Rohit Pawar has claimed that some ministers in the Maharashtra government have switched off their phones out of fear that they are being tapped.Hitting back, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar demanded proof of the allegations.Phone numbers of some ministers are not reachable.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 26-07-2025 08:50 IST | Created: 26-07-2025 08:50 IST
NCP (SP) MLA Rohit Pawar has claimed that some ministers in the Maharashtra government have switched off their phones out of fear that they are being tapped.

Hitting back, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar demanded proof of the allegations.

"Phone numbers of some ministers are not reachable. The whispers are that they have switched off their phones out of fear of being tapped. The coming days will tell whether this is a fact or mere whispers," Pawar stated on X on Friday.

Rohit Pawar, a second-time MLA from Karjat Jamkhed, is the general secretary of the Sharad Pawar-led NCP (SP).

"Everyone has the right to make allegations, but while doing so, they should give proof to substantiate the allegations," Ajit Pawar told reporters.

The phone tapping allegations surfaced amid claims by Shiv Sena (UBT) that a Cabinet reshuffle is on the cards and at least five to six ministers, most of them from Shiv Sena, headed by Eknath Shinde, may be sacked.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

