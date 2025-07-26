Left Menu

Reviving Ideological Politics: Telangana CM Warns Against 'Swiggy Politics'

Telangana CM A Revanth Reddy criticizes the rise of 'swiggy politics', driven by quick fixes and monetary power. He calls for a revival of ideological politics, stressing the importance of activists and democratic values. The CM praises contributions from political figure S Jaipal Reddy.

Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy has raised concerns over what he terms 'swiggy politics', where swift action and financial might overshadow ideological commitments. This shift, according to Reddy, poses a threat to democratic values and the foundational ethos of political engagement.

Speaking at the S Jaipal Reddy Memorial Award Function, Reddy emphasized the need for a resurgence in ideological politics, particularly in academic institutions. He lamented the replacement of committed political activists with 'volunteers', cautioning that this could erode the democratic structure.

Highlighting his administration's initiatives, Reddy noted the restoration of 'Dharna Chowk' for protests and paid tribute to the late S Jaipal Reddy, acknowledging his vital role in Telangana's formation. Economist Mohan Guruswamy was honored with the Jaipal Reddy Memorial Award during the event.

