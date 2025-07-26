Escalating Border Tensions: Thailand and Cambodia's Struggle for Peace

The border conflict between Thailand and Cambodia intensified this weekend, with both nations levying accusations as fighting entered its third day. Casualties now include at least 33 deaths and over 168,000 displaced individuals, highlighting the dire humanitarian impact.

Skirmishes have spread along the contentious border, sparked by a landmine incident that injured Thai soldiers. Military and political tensions have led to the recall of ambassadors and border closures. Both sides report deadly attacks, with civilian casualties mounting amid the violence.

In response, global entities and leaders like Donald Trump have pressured Thailand and Cambodia to negotiate. Within ASEAN, efforts to broker peace are ongoing, though immediate plans remain unconfirmed. Meanwhile, the human rights community calls for adherence to international humanitarian laws to protect civilians most affected.

(With inputs from agencies.)