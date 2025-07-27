Transformative Ties: India and South Africa's Strengthening Relationship

Union Minister of State for External Affairs, Pabitra Margherita, underscored the strong ties between India and South Africa during his recent visit. With a foundation in shared history and mutual goodwill, Margherita emphasized a transformative, rather than transitional, engagement with Africa under Prime Minister Modi's guidance.

Addressing a gathering of Assamese expatriates and Indian-origin South Africans, Margherita lauded the Indian diaspora as valuable assets, urging them to contribute to strengthening bilateral relations through new ventures and joint projects within India, South Africa, and beyond.

Concluding his 10-day tour of Eswatini, Lesotho, and South Africa, Margherita also participated in the G20 Development Working Group's meeting. Hosted by South Africa, the meeting took place in the scenic Kruger National Park, emphasizing South Africa's current role as the G20 President.

