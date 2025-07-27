Congress Stages Fiery Protest Against West Bengal SIR

Congress workers staged a protest on Sunday in Kolkata, demanding that a Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls should not be conducted in West Bengal.

While an SIR is taking place in neighboring Bihar ahead of the assembly elections, Congress leader Asutosh Chatterjee highlighted illegal immigration from Bangladesh as the crucial concern. He urged immediate fencing of the international border between India and Bangladesh.

Congress has opposed the SIR in Bihar and West Bengal, claiming electoral roll manipulation. Allegations against the Election Commission, accused of acting under BJP influence, include doubts over the figure of 1.25 crore illegal immigrants, asserted by BJP's Suvendu Adhikari.

(With inputs from agencies.)