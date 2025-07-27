Rahul Gandhi Celebrates Uddhav Thackeray's Birthday with Unity Pledge
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi extended birthday wishes to Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray, emphasizing a united front for Maharashtra's people. Thackeray, who turned 65, received Gandhi's message of health and enduring collaboration for the rights of the state's residents.
On Sunday, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi extended heartfelt greetings to Uddhav Thackeray, the Shiv Sena (UBT) chief, on his 65th birthday, emphasizing a united effort for Maharashtra's populace.
In a message posted in Hindi on platform X, Gandhi wished Thackeray good health and celebrated their shared mission for social progress.
The Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha highlighted the crucial alliance for the constituencies as a step towards advocating for the rights of Maharashtra's citizens.
