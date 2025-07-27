Rahul Gandhi Celebrates Uddhav Thackeray's Birthday with Unity Pledge

On Sunday, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi extended heartfelt greetings to Uddhav Thackeray, the Shiv Sena (UBT) chief, on his 65th birthday, emphasizing a united effort for Maharashtra's populace.

In a message posted in Hindi on platform X, Gandhi wished Thackeray good health and celebrated their shared mission for social progress.

The Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha highlighted the crucial alliance for the constituencies as a step towards advocating for the rights of Maharashtra's citizens.

(With inputs from agencies.)