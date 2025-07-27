Ujjwal Nikam: Defending Justice Amidst Controversy
Rajya Sabha member Ujjwal Nikam, former special public prosecutor in the 26/11 Mumbai attacks case, defended the trial's integrity against opposition claims. Nikam addressed accusations of bias, highlighted his prosecutorial experiences, and his commitment to enhancing his native Jalgaon district. Nikam was recently nominated to the Rajya Sabha.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 27-07-2025 17:24 IST | Created: 27-07-2025 17:24 IST
- Country:
- India
Ujjwal Nikam, a newly inducted member of the Rajya Sabha, has staunchly defended the legitimacy of the trial process in the infamous 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks case, amidst criticism from certain opposition figures.
Speaking at a felicitation event, Nikam asserted that even Pakistan abstained from alleging any misconduct in the trial of terrorist Ajmal Kasab, countering claims that questioned his prosecution efforts.
Nikam recounted his experiences with criminals in jail and emphasized his dedication to the development of Jalgaon district, following his recent Rajya Sabha nomination.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Maharashtra's New Security Bill: A Crackdown on Unlawful Activities
Heralding Heritage: Maharashtra's Forts on UNESCO's World Stage
Maharashtra's Latest COVID-19 Count: A Closer Look
Justice Kolse-Patil Denounces Maharashtra Security Bill
Maharashtra's Hospitality Sector Shuts Down over 'Draconian Taxation'