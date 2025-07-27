Left Menu

Al-Shabab Seizes Strategic Somali Town Mahaas Amid Renewed Conflict

Al-Shabab militants captured the central Somali town of Mahaas after a violent assault. The government and allied forces had to retreat, highlighting challenges in the ongoing conflict. Mahaas was a crucial stronghold that had been under government control for years. The incident underscores al-Shabab's resilience amidst recent military gains.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mogadishu | Updated: 27-07-2025 18:59 IST | Created: 27-07-2025 18:59 IST
  • Country:
  • Somalia

The extremist group al-Shabab successfully took control of the central Somali town of Mahaas after launching an attack involving suicide explosions and direct combat, according to local reports.

Mahaas, which is located in Somalia's Hiraan region roughly 350 kilometres north of Mogadishu, served as a significant government outpost. The town is strategically important in the struggle against al-Shabab, who have long sought to overthrow the federal government and enforce strict Islamic rule. Residents reported that government troops and associated militias retreated just before al-Shabab seized the town.

This capture highlights the ongoing challenge posed by al-Shabab, despite losses in other regions due to military campaigns. The fall of Mahaas raises concerns about coordination among Somali security forces and questions the endurance of progress made in recent military efforts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

