Trump Pushes for American Ownership of TikTok to Secure Data

President Donald Trump supports TikTok but insists it must transition to U.S. ownership and technology. Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick emphasized the need for the app, used by 170 million Americans, to be controlled domestically to ensure its security.

Updated: 27-07-2025 19:04 IST
In a recent statement, U.S. President Donald Trump expressed his fondness for the popular video app TikTok, currently owned by a Chinese company. However, in order to safeguard data security, Trump is pushing for the app's transition to American ownership and technology.

Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick highlighted the President's stance during an interview on Fox News Sunday. Lutnick emphasized the importance of TikTok's transition to U.S. ownership to prevent Chinese oversight on an app used by approximately 170 million Americans.

While President Trump appreciates TikTok's ability to connect with younger audiences, he firmly believes in the necessity of American control over its algorithms and technology. This move is seen as a crucial step in ensuring that user data remains secure within U.S. borders.

