Bengal and BJP Clash over Linguistic Allegations

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has once again accused the BJP of imposing a regime of 'linguistic terror' against Bengalis across the country, following an incident involving alleged police brutality towards a migrant family in Delhi.

Banerjee took to social media platform X to share a video depicting a child and his mother, originally from West Bengal's Malda district, who were supposedly assaulted by the police in the national capital. While the video has not been independently verified, Banerjee expressed her outrage, condemning the act as part of a larger pattern of violence against Bengalis.

Her allegations came as TMC leaders and activists organized rallies in West Bengal, in response to what Banerjee describes as 'attacks on Bengalis and the Bengali language'. She called for this movement to intensify until the BJP's defeat, emphasizing her commitment to the fight for cultural and linguistic identity.