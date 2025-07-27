Allegations of Harassment: Bengali Migrant Workers Targeted in BJP-ruled States

A TMC-linked civil society group has launched a scathing critique against the BJP, accusing it of harassing Bengali-speaking migrant workers in states under its rule.

The 'Desh Bachao Gana Manch' claims that the BJP's ignorance of Bengali contributions leads to persistent persecution, including wrongful detainment and branding these workers as 'Rohingya' or 'Bangladeshi.'

The group highlights the harmonious coexistence in West Bengal and accuses the BJP of creating societal rifts. Among its members are artists, poets, and musicians aligned with the TMC, emphasizing a cultural dimension to the issue.