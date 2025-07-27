Left Menu

Allegations of Harassment: Bengali Migrant Workers Targeted in BJP-ruled States

A TMC-linked group has condemned the BJP for purported harassment of Bengali-speaking migrant workers in its governed states. The group cited incidents of wrongful detention, mistreatment, and alleged political motives to polarize society. Questions were raised about linguistic intolerance towards Bengali-speaking individuals.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 27-07-2025 19:13 IST | Created: 27-07-2025 19:13 IST
Allegations of Harassment: Bengali Migrant Workers Targeted in BJP-ruled States
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A TMC-linked civil society group has launched a scathing critique against the BJP, accusing it of harassing Bengali-speaking migrant workers in states under its rule.

The 'Desh Bachao Gana Manch' claims that the BJP's ignorance of Bengali contributions leads to persistent persecution, including wrongful detainment and branding these workers as 'Rohingya' or 'Bangladeshi.'

The group highlights the harmonious coexistence in West Bengal and accuses the BJP of creating societal rifts. Among its members are artists, poets, and musicians aligned with the TMC, emphasizing a cultural dimension to the issue.

TRENDING

1
Oxygen Supply Controversy at Jalandhar Hospital

Oxygen Supply Controversy at Jalandhar Hospital

 India
2
Racing on Edge: Weather Woes at Belgian Grand Prix

Racing on Edge: Weather Woes at Belgian Grand Prix

 Global
3
Gaza Aids: New Moves Amidst Famine Threat and Global Criticism

Gaza Aids: New Moves Amidst Famine Threat and Global Criticism

 Global
4
Cross-Border Smuggling Network Uncovered: A Tangle of Arms and Underworld Links

Cross-Border Smuggling Network Uncovered: A Tangle of Arms and Underworld Li...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Green finance booms as climate crisis accelerates global investment strategies

COVID-19 accelerated digital health, but not everyone could keep up

How AI is transforming tourism industry?

Hybrid AI system tracks microscopic airborne pollutants with high accuracy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025