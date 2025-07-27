President Droupadi Murmu's Anticipated Visit to West Bengal

President Droupadi Murmu is set to visit West Bengal on July 30, according to officials. During her visit, she will attend the first convocation of AIIMS-Kalyani.

After landing in Kolkata, President Murmu is expected to travel to Kalyani in Nadia district by helicopter. She is scheduled to arrive at the institute around 3:40 PM.

Following the convocation, she will return to Kolkata and reportedly visit the Dakshineswar Kali temple. President Murmu will stay overnight at Raj Bhavan and leave for Delhi the next day, July 31. Her last visit to the state was on December 18, 2023, for the IIT-Kharagpur convocation.

(With inputs from agencies.)