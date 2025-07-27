President Droupadi Murmu's Anticipated Visit to West Bengal
President Droupadi Murmu is scheduled to visit West Bengal on July 30, for the AIIMS-Kalyani convocation. Her itinerary includes a helicopter journey from Kolkata to Kalyani, and a visit to the Dakshineswar Kali temple. She will stay at Raj Bhavan, departing for Delhi on July 31.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 27-07-2025 20:27 IST | Created: 27-07-2025 20:27 IST
- Country:
- India
President Droupadi Murmu is set to visit West Bengal on July 30, according to officials. During her visit, she will attend the first convocation of AIIMS-Kalyani.
After landing in Kolkata, President Murmu is expected to travel to Kalyani in Nadia district by helicopter. She is scheduled to arrive at the institute around 3:40 PM.
Following the convocation, she will return to Kolkata and reportedly visit the Dakshineswar Kali temple. President Murmu will stay overnight at Raj Bhavan and leave for Delhi the next day, July 31. Her last visit to the state was on December 18, 2023, for the IIT-Kharagpur convocation.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Fake Arms Licenses Uncovered: Security Guards Arrested in Kolkata
Mamata Banerjee Leads Anti-Harassment Rally in Kolkata
Kolkata Rally Highlights Alarming Harassment of Bengalis
Young Visionary Transforms Kolkata Healthcare with Patient-First Approach
Call to Action: Safeguard Kolkata's Banking Role