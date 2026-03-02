IndiGo Connects Kolkata to Shanghai with New Direct Flights

On Monday, IndiGo announced the launch of direct daily flights from Kolkata to Shanghai, starting March 29. Targeting enhanced connectivity, the service aims to boost trade and tourism between eastern India and China, the airline stated.

The flights will be operated using an Airbus A320 aircraft, departing Kolkata at 21:45 and reaching Shanghai at 04:40 the next day. The return journey is scheduled for 05:40 from Shanghai, arriving back in Kolkata at 09:05.

IndiGo's Global Head of Sales, Vinay Malhotra, emphasized that this new route underscores the airline's strategy to expand international connectivity to key global destinations. The service is expected to bolster West Bengal's exports to China, including marine products, leather goods, and specialized textiles.

