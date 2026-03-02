Left Menu

IndiGo Connects Kolkata to Shanghai with New Direct Flights

IndiGo unveiled direct daily flights between Kolkata and Shanghai to enhance connectivity, trade, and tourism between eastern India and China. This service, using Airbus A320, strengthens the airline's international network, supports bilateral trade and cultural exchanges, and boosts exports from West Bengal to China.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 02-03-2026 19:53 IST | Created: 02-03-2026 19:53 IST
IndiGo Connects Kolkata to Shanghai with New Direct Flights
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

On Monday, IndiGo announced the launch of direct daily flights from Kolkata to Shanghai, starting March 29. Targeting enhanced connectivity, the service aims to boost trade and tourism between eastern India and China, the airline stated.

The flights will be operated using an Airbus A320 aircraft, departing Kolkata at 21:45 and reaching Shanghai at 04:40 the next day. The return journey is scheduled for 05:40 from Shanghai, arriving back in Kolkata at 09:05.

IndiGo's Global Head of Sales, Vinay Malhotra, emphasized that this new route underscores the airline's strategy to expand international connectivity to key global destinations. The service is expected to bolster West Bengal's exports to China, including marine products, leather goods, and specialized textiles.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Hyderabad Police Ensure Safe Holi with Strict Measures

Hyderabad Police Ensure Safe Holi with Strict Measures

 India
2
Power Strikes in the Gulf: AWS Data Centers Hit

Power Strikes in the Gulf: AWS Data Centers Hit

 Global
3
Karala High Court Welcomes Seven New Permanent Judges

Karala High Court Welcomes Seven New Permanent Judges

 India
4
Supreme Court Warns Against AI-Generated Fake Verdicts

Supreme Court Warns Against AI-Generated Fake Verdicts

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can Mozambique Revive Growth and Deliver Jobs for Its Young Population?

Can AI Judge Economic Risk? IMF Tests GPT on Global Surveillance Reports

Slovakia Moves Toward Sustainable Well-Being Over Pure Economic Growth

Mexico’s Semiconductor Strategy: Seizing Opportunity in a Shifting Global Order

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026