Bhubaneswar Corporator's Arrest Sparks Political Shifts

Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation's BJD corporator Amaresh Jena was apprehended in Odisha's Balasore district on charges related to a rape case. Subsequently, he was placed under 14-day judicial custody, according to police sources.

The ruling BJD acted swiftly, suspending Jena from the party. Charges against him include rape, committing miscarriage without permission, and criminal intimidation under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and POCSO Act. Initial reports suggest that Jena remained at large, prompting a special police squad's involvement in his apprehension.

The arrest has stirred political debate, with the BJD affirming their pro-women stance while opposition parties claim systemic issues under the current regime. Meanwhile, Jena's wife and supporters argue a political conspiracy, highlighting ongoing tensions within the state's political landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)