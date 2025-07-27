Left Menu

Trump's High-Stakes EU Trade Talks Waver on Fairness Issues

President Donald Trump is in critical negotiations with European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen to secure a trade deal with the EU. Trump demands fairer trade conditions and threatens tariffs if not achieved. Both sides face pressure to finalize terms before an impending deadline.

President Donald Trump engaged in pivotal discussions with European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen on Sunday, seeking fairer trade terms between the U.S. and the EU, and cautioning about potential tariffs if an agreement isn't secured.

Setting a stern deadline, the Trump administration warns of imposing tariffs as high as 30% if negotiations falter. With both economies at stake, Trump aims to replicate a recent agreement with Japan, which set a 15% tariff, as a baseline for talks with the EU.

The meeting took place at Trump's Turnberry golf resort, where discussions were as much about trade as about promoting Trump's personal business interests. European officials joined von der Leyen, pressing to avoid retaliatory tariffs that could harm global economies.

