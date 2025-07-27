Left Menu

Showdown in Parliament: A Marathon Debate on National Security

The Congress has issued a whip mandating attendance for its Lok Sabha MPs over three days for a debate on the Pahalgam terror attack and Operation Sindoor. The NDA and Opposition will face off amidst national security concerns, with top ministers expected to speak.

Updated: 27-07-2025 23:04 IST | Created: 27-07-2025 23:04 IST
The Congress has delivered a whip compelling its Lok Sabha MPs to ensure their presence in Parliament from Monday for a three-day debate focused on the Pahalgam terror attack and Operation Sindoor.

The NDA plans to counter the opposition's points, with key ministers including Home Minister Amit Shah and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh slated to articulate the government's position.

The debate is scheduled for 16 hours in each House, but both sides anticipate it may extend, given the critical nature of the issues under discussion.

