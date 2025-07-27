Showdown in Parliament: A Marathon Debate on National Security
The Congress has issued a whip mandating attendance for its Lok Sabha MPs over three days for a debate on the Pahalgam terror attack and Operation Sindoor. The NDA and Opposition will face off amidst national security concerns, with top ministers expected to speak.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-07-2025 23:04 IST | Created: 27-07-2025 23:04 IST
- Country:
- India
The Congress has delivered a whip compelling its Lok Sabha MPs to ensure their presence in Parliament from Monday for a three-day debate focused on the Pahalgam terror attack and Operation Sindoor.
The NDA plans to counter the opposition's points, with key ministers including Home Minister Amit Shah and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh slated to articulate the government's position.
The debate is scheduled for 16 hours in each House, but both sides anticipate it may extend, given the critical nature of the issues under discussion.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Russia and North Korea Ally Against US-South Korea-Japan Security Pact
Moradabad's Grand Preparations for Kanwar Yatra 2025: Security, Spectacle, and Sanctity
Colors of Courage: Chandranath Das's Tribute to the Himalayas and Operation Sindoor
Fake Arms Licenses Uncovered: Security Guards Arrested in Kolkata
Brahmos Missile: A Catalyst in Operation Sindoor and Global Demand