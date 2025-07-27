Trump Calls for Israel’s Decision as Gaza Crisis Deepens

U.S. President Donald Trump has urged Israel to make crucial decisions regarding the ongoing Gaza crisis, following collapsed ceasefire and hostage-release negotiations with Hamas. During a meeting in Scotland, Trump emphasized the urgency of freeing hostages held by the militant group.

Criticizing the lack of international intervention, Trump announced the U.S. would increase humanitarian aid to Gaza. He indicated that additional discussions would take place with European leaders, while also highlighting the dire malnutrition situation reported by the Gaza Health Ministry.

Amid growing tensions, Trump accused Hamas of obstructing peace talks. He asserted that Hamas leaders might soon be pursued as Israel contemplates alternative strategies to end Hamas rule and alleviate the suffering of Gaza's citizens.

(With inputs from agencies.)