Trump's Trade Tactics: Semiconductor Security and Tariff Turnaround

The Trump administration is preparing to unveil findings from a national security investigation into semiconductor imports, Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick announced Sunday. This move follows President Trump's hints at increased tariffs targeting semiconductor imports, aiming to bolster domestic production.

Amid discussions with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, Trump underscored the motivation for a comprehensive EU-US trade agreement. The deal promises resolution for various economic matters, including significant tariffs on EU imports, with a specific focus on autos, at heightened 25% tariffs.

The semiconductor inquiry forms part of a broader initiative under the Trade Expansion Act of 1962. This includes investigations into copper, lumber, and pharmaceuticals, mirroring Trump's previous tariff impositions on steel and other imported goods. The administration's actions underline a strategic pivot towards reducing import dependency, particularly from regions like Taiwan.

