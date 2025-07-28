EU-US Trade Agreement: A Strategic Victory Amid Tariff Tensions
Italy's Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni expressed cautious optimism about the new EU-US trade deal, highlighting the need for detailed evaluation. Italy, a major EU exporter to the US with a 40 billion euro trade surplus, advocates for cooperative support measures to counteract potential negative impacts from new US tariffs.
On Sunday, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni cautiously welcomed the newly agreed trade framework between the European Union and the United States, noting the importance of examining specifics before passing final judgment.
The framework, established by Washington, applies a 15% import tariff on most EU goods, marking a significant development in transatlantic trade relations.
As one of the EU's largest exporters to the US, Italy, supported by a nationalist government, emphasized the need for harmony amid the competition, urging European solidarity in mitigating the impact of the tariffs through national and EU-level support measures.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Italy
- trade deal
- Giorgia Meloni
- EU
- US
- tariff
- import
- export
- agreement
- economy
ALSO READ
Russia and North Korea Ally Against US-South Korea-Japan Security Pact
Justice Department Firings Shake Up Prosecutors on Trump Cases
Diplomatic Dance: Australia's Shifting Ties with China
Australia Holds Firm on Sovereignty Amid Tensions Over Taiwan Conflict
Odisha Probe: Professor, Principal Suspended Amid Harassment Allegations