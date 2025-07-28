Left Menu

EU-US Trade Agreement: A Strategic Victory Amid Tariff Tensions

Italy's Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni expressed cautious optimism about the new EU-US trade deal, highlighting the need for detailed evaluation. Italy, a major EU exporter to the US with a 40 billion euro trade surplus, advocates for cooperative support measures to counteract potential negative impacts from new US tariffs.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-07-2025 02:26 IST | Created: 28-07-2025 02:26 IST
EU-US Trade Agreement: A Strategic Victory Amid Tariff Tensions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

On Sunday, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni cautiously welcomed the newly agreed trade framework between the European Union and the United States, noting the importance of examining specifics before passing final judgment.

The framework, established by Washington, applies a 15% import tariff on most EU goods, marking a significant development in transatlantic trade relations.

As one of the EU's largest exporters to the US, Italy, supported by a nationalist government, emphasized the need for harmony amid the competition, urging European solidarity in mitigating the impact of the tariffs through national and EU-level support measures.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Oxygen Supply Controversy at Jalandhar Hospital

Oxygen Supply Controversy at Jalandhar Hospital

 India
2
Racing on Edge: Weather Woes at Belgian Grand Prix

Racing on Edge: Weather Woes at Belgian Grand Prix

 Global
3
Gaza Aids: New Moves Amidst Famine Threat and Global Criticism

Gaza Aids: New Moves Amidst Famine Threat and Global Criticism

 Global
4
Cross-Border Smuggling Network Uncovered: A Tangle of Arms and Underworld Links

Cross-Border Smuggling Network Uncovered: A Tangle of Arms and Underworld Li...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Green finance booms as climate crisis accelerates global investment strategies

COVID-19 accelerated digital health, but not everyone could keep up

How AI is transforming tourism industry?

Hybrid AI system tracks microscopic airborne pollutants with high accuracy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025