EU-US Trade Agreement: A Strategic Victory Amid Tariff Tensions

On Sunday, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni cautiously welcomed the newly agreed trade framework between the European Union and the United States, noting the importance of examining specifics before passing final judgment.

The framework, established by Washington, applies a 15% import tariff on most EU goods, marking a significant development in transatlantic trade relations.

As one of the EU's largest exporters to the US, Italy, supported by a nationalist government, emphasized the need for harmony amid the competition, urging European solidarity in mitigating the impact of the tariffs through national and EU-level support measures.

