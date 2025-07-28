Left Menu

Ethnic Tensions Amid Evictions in Assam: A Political Strategy?

In Assam, India, a significant eviction drive targets Bengali-speaking Muslims, linking them with illegal immigration from Bangladesh. The crackdown, coinciding with rising anti-Muslim sentiment and upcoming elections, has sparked outcry and highlighted ongoing tensions between ethnic nationalism and political strategies under India's ruling BJP.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-07-2025 08:32 IST | Created: 28-07-2025 08:32 IST
Hundreds of Muslim families in Assam, northeastern India, find themselves homeless after mass evictions targeting those accused of illegal settlement on government land. As state elections near, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) intensifies its campaign against Bengali-speaking Muslims, labeled as 'illegal infiltrators' from neighboring Bangladesh.

In the weeks leading up to the elections, Assam's Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma amplifies his claims of an 'alarming demographic shift' attributed to Muslim immigration. This narrative aligns with national efforts to curb what the BJP views as a growing threat to India's identity, despite backlash and protests over these aggressive tactics.

The evictions coincide with deteriorating diplomatic ties between India and Bangladesh, following political upheaval in Dhaka. Critics argue these actions are part of a broader discriminatory campaign against Muslims, raising concerns about human rights abuses and electoral manipulation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

